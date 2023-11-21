Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Evening Prayer [Image 4 of 4]

    Evening Prayer

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Cmdr. Genevieve Clark, command chaplain of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) gives the evening prayer from the bridge, Nov. 18, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 09:03
    Photo ID: 8147277
    VIRIN: 231118-N-OK726-1019
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evening Prayer [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ship's Bell Baptism
    Ship's Bell Baptism
    Command Religious Ministries Department
    Evening Prayer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    US Navy
    Chaplain
    Warship 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT