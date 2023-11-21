Cmdr. Genevieve Clark, command chaplain of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) gives the evening prayer from the bridge, Nov. 18, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.02.2023 09:03 Photo ID: 8147277 VIRIN: 231118-N-OK726-1019 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.38 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evening Prayer [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.