Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Michael Day, assigned to the command religious ministries department of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), sets up for Roman Catholic daily service, Nov. 11, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 12.02.2023 09:03 Photo ID: 8147276 VIRIN: 231111-N-XQ548-1102 Resolution: 4406x2937 Size: 1.17 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Religious Ministries Department [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.