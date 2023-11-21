Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Religious Ministries Department [Image 3 of 4]

    Command Religious Ministries Department

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Michael Day, assigned to the command religious ministries department of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), sets up for Roman Catholic daily service, Nov. 11, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 09:03
    Photo ID: 8147276
    VIRIN: 231111-N-XQ548-1102
    Resolution: 4406x2937
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Religious Ministries Department [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

