Steel Knight 23.2: 2nd Bn., 5th Marines rehearses embassy reinforcement

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Yelovich, a rifleman with Fox company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, rehearses urban operations techniques for a simulated embassy reinforcement during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 30, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. This exercise will certify 5th Marines to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. Yelovich is a native of San Pedro, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

