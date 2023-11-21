Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23.2: 2nd Bn., 5th Marines rehearses embassy reinforcement [Image 2 of 6]

    Steel Knight 23.2: 2nd Bn., 5th Marines rehearses embassy reinforcement

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Hunter Delima, a police sergeant with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, rehearses urban operations techniques for a simulated embassy reinforcement during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 30, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. This exercise will certify 5th Marines to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. Delima is a native of Nanakuli, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 01:40
    Photo ID: 8146968
    VIRIN: 231130-M-HW569-1396
    Resolution: 3582x5371
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Hometown: NANAKULI, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    5th Marine Regiment
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    MRX
    Steel Knight
    SK 23.2

