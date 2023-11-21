Steel Knight 23.2: 2nd Bn., 5th Marines reinforces embassy

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Riojas, left, a hospital corpsman with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, draws blood from Lance Cpl. Isaac Martinez, a rifleman with Fox Company, 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, during a mass casualty training scenario for a simulated embassy reinforcement during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. This exercise will certify 5th Marines to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. Riojas is a native of San Diego. Martinez is a native of Saint George, Utah. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

