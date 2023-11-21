Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23.2: 2nd Bn., 5th Marines reinforces embassy [Image 7 of 9]

    Steel Knight 23.2: 2nd Bn., 5th Marines reinforces embassy

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provide aid to a simulated casualty during a mass casualty training scenario for a simulated embassy reinforcement during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. This exercise will certify 5th Marines to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 00:50
    Photo ID: 8146890
    VIRIN: 231129-M-HW569-1410
    Resolution: 6175x4119
    Size: 12.57 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 23.2: 2nd Bn., 5th Marines reinforces embassy [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    5th Marine Regiment
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    MRX
    Steel Knight
    SK 23.2

