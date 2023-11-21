Christopher Eason promotes to Brig. Gen.

Maj. Gen. Thomas Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, administers the Officers' Oath during the promotion ceremony for Brig. Gen. Christopher Eason held in the supreme court room at the Oklahoma State Capitol, Oklahoma City, Dec. 01, 2023. Eason will now assume the role of assistant adjutant general, Oklahoma Air National Guard. As such, he will be the principal advisor to the adjutant general for Oklahoma for all Oklahoma Air National Guard matters and is responsible for the combat readiness and operational effectiveness for all OKANG units. (Oklahoma National Guard Photo by 1st. Sgt. Mireille Merilice-Roberts)

