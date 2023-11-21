Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christopher Eason promotes to Brig. Gen.

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Mireille Merilice 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Christopher Eason, stands with his wife Becky, and daughters Abby, Caroline, and Emma after his promotion ceremony held in the supreme court room at the Oklahoma State Capitol, Oklahoma City, Dec. 01, 2023. Eason will now assume the role of assistant adjutant general, Oklahoma Air National Guard. As such, he will be the principal advisor to the adjutant general for Oklahoma for all Oklahoma Air National Guard matters and is responsible for the combat readiness and operational effectiveness for all OKANG units (Oklahoma National Guard Photo by 1st. Sgt. Mireille Merilice-Roberts)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christopher Eason promotes to Brig. Gen. [Image 4 of 4], by 1SG Mireille Merilice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

