Cpl. Withny De La Rosa Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Withny De La Rosa, a Supply Clerk with Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, is promoted to her current rank during a promotion ceremony on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 1, 2023. The promotion ceremony marked Cpl. De La Rosa's entrance into the Non-Commissioned Officer ranks of the Marine Corps, signifying the taking of greater responsibilities after showing exemplary leadership skills. Cpl. De La Rosa is a native of Atlanta, Georgia.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)
