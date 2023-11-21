Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. Withny De La Rosa Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Cpl. Withny De La Rosa Promotion Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Withny De La Rosa, a Supply Clerk with Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, is promoted to her current rank during a promotion ceremony on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 1, 2023. The promotion ceremony marked Cpl. De La Rosa's entrance into the Non-Commissioned Officer ranks of the Marine Corps, signifying the taking of greater responsibilities after showing exemplary leadership skills. Cpl. De La Rosa is a native of Atlanta, Georgia.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Withny De La Rosa Promotion Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

