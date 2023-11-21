A child samples a cookie inside the community center at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 29, 2023. Fairford festivities for the evening included a tree lighting ceremony, holiday cookie decorations, a hot cocoa bar and a live performance from the dueling piano group, Howl2Go. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 10:40
|Photo ID:
|8145536
|VIRIN:
|231129-F-KS661-1002
|Resolution:
|5563x3701
|Size:
|13.69 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinders Light the Way and Tree! [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
