U.S. Air Force Maj. Myung Cho, 501st Combat Support Wing deputy wing chaplain, speaks during a tree lighting ceremony at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 29, 2023. Fairford festivities for the evening included a tree lighting ceremony, holiday cookie decorations, a hot cocoa bar and a live performance from the dueling piano group, Howl2Go. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 10:40
|Photo ID:
|8145533
|VIRIN:
|231129-F-KS661-1004
|Resolution:
|4477x2979
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinders Light the Way and Tree! [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
