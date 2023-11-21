Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 10:40 Photo ID: 8145533 VIRIN: 231129-F-KS661-1004 Resolution: 4477x2979 Size: 8.73 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pathfinders Light the Way and Tree! [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.