    MacDill Accelerates Innovation in Education [Image 3 of 3]

    MacDill Accelerates Innovation in Education

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, discusses educational initiatives during a MacDill Council for Education Excellence meeting at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 27, 2023. A key challenge highlighted by the council is the unpredictability of military life and its impact on students. The council emphasizes the importance of adaptability and awareness among staff to provide immediate support in times of sudden deployments or conflicts, ensuring that the educational environment remains a supportive space for students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 09:31
    Photo ID: 8145361
    VIRIN: 231127-F-MO432-1076
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    This work, MacDill Accelerates Innovation in Education [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    school
    macdill
    education
    mcee

