U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, discusses educational initiatives during a MacDill Council for Education Excellence meeting at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 27, 2023. A key challenge highlighted by the council is the unpredictability of military life and its impact on students. The council emphasizes the importance of adaptability and awareness among staff to provide immediate support in times of sudden deployments or conflicts, ensuring that the educational environment remains a supportive space for students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)
MacDill Accelerates Innovation in Education
