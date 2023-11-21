U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, discusses educational initiatives during a MacDill Council for Education Excellence meeting at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 27, 2023. A key challenge highlighted by the council is the unpredictability of military life and its impact on students. The council emphasizes the importance of adaptability and awareness among staff to provide immediate support in times of sudden deployments or conflicts, ensuring that the educational environment remains a supportive space for students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 09:31 Photo ID: 8145361 VIRIN: 231127-F-MO432-1076 Resolution: 5766x3836 Size: 15.28 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill Accelerates Innovation in Education [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.