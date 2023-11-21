MacDill Accelerates Innovation in Education

Military and District leaders listen to a brief about Military and Family Life Counseling services during a MacDill Council for Education Excellence meeting at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 27, 2023.

The MCE actively addresses concerns unique to military families, such as deployments and high turnover rates. Schools have implemented 'Anchor for Life' groups, which aid new students in acclimatizing to their new environment. These groups provide support kits, including items like special bears, for children with deployed parents, helping them cope with the absence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

