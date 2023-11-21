U.S. Army members of 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade participate in yoga, led by Ms. Sky Clarke, during a Leadership Professional Development offsite at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, 14 November, in Garmisch, Germany. 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade held a Leadership Professional Development offsite to cultivate a cadre of skilled and adaptive leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 07:31 Photo ID: 8145228 VIRIN: 231114-A-SV042-6009 Resolution: 3856x5784 Size: 2.47 MB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fostering Unity and Strategic Leadership: A Recap of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Professional Development Offsite [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.