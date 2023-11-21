Fostering Unity and Strategic Leadership: A Recap of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Professional Development Offsite

U.S. Army members of 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade participate in yoga, led by Ms. Sky Clarke, during a Leadership Professional Development offsite at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, 14 November, in Garmisch, Germany. 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade held a Leadership Professional Development offsite to cultivate a cadre of skilled and adaptive leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley)
