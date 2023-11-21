Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fostering Unity and Strategic Leadership: A Recap of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Professional Development Offsite [Image 2 of 3]

    Fostering Unity and Strategic Leadership: A Recap of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Professional Development Offsite

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Col. Bredlow, the commander of 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade speaks to his soldiers during a Leadership Professional Development offsite at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, 16 November, in Garmisch, Germany. 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade held a Leadership Professional Development offsite to cultivate a cadre of skilled and adaptive leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 07:31
    Photo ID: 8145227
    VIRIN: 231115-A-SV042-4707
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fostering Unity and Strategic Leadership: A Recap of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Professional Development Offsite [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fostering Unity and Strategic Leadership: A Recap of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Professional Development Offsite
    Fostering Unity and Strategic Leadership: A Recap of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Professional Development Offsite
    Fostering Unity and Strategic Leadership: A Recap of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Professional Development Offsite

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fostering Unity and Strategic Leadership: A Recap of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Professional Development Offsite

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    Team10
    Team52

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT