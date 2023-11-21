Col. Bredlow, the commander of 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade speaks to his soldiers during a Leadership Professional Development offsite at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, 16 November, in Garmisch, Germany. 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade held a Leadership Professional Development offsite to cultivate a cadre of skilled and adaptive leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 07:31
|Photo ID:
|8145227
|VIRIN:
|231115-A-SV042-4707
|Resolution:
|4160x6240
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fostering Unity and Strategic Leadership: A Recap of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Professional Development Offsite [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fostering Unity and Strategic Leadership: A Recap of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Professional Development Offsite
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT