Naval Reactors Hosts Premier Showing of Nuclear Navy Documentary

Chairman, Fort Hall Business Council, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Lee Juan Tyler provided the invocation to a large audience at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Nov. 30. Naval Reactors, with support from the State Historic Preservation Office and the City of Idaho Falls, hosted the premier showing of Idaho Public Television’s Idaho Experience: Idaho’s Nuclear Navy for approximately 1,000 community members.

