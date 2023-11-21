Adm. Frank Caldwell, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, addresses the sold-out audience at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Nov. 30. Naval Reactors, with support from the State Historic Preservation Office and the City of Idaho Falls, hosted the premier showing of Idaho Public Television’s Idaho Experience: Idaho’s Nuclear Navy for approximately 1,000 community members.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 06:38 Photo ID: 8145175 VIRIN: 231130-O-NM789-7360 Resolution: 4993x3329 Size: 3.03 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Reactors Hosts Premier Showing of Nuclear Navy Documentary [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.