    Naval Reactors Hosts Premier Showing of Nuclear Navy Documentary

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Daniel Seymour 

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    Adm. Frank Caldwell, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, addresses the sold-out audience at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Nov. 30. Naval Reactors, with support from the State Historic Preservation Office and the City of Idaho Falls, hosted the premier showing of Idaho Public Television’s Idaho Experience: Idaho’s Nuclear Navy for approximately 1,000 community members.

