A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to land during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 30, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. This exercise will certify 5th Marines to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 22:27 Photo ID: 8144593 VIRIN: 231130-M-IP954-1034 Resolution: 7282x4857 Size: 3.59 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Steel Knight 23.2: 5th Marines unloads Ultra Light Tactical Vehicle from MV-22B Osprey [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.