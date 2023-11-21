Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23.2: 5th Marines unloads Ultra Light Tactical Vehicle from MV-22B Osprey [Image 6 of 6]

    Steel Knight 23.2: 5th Marines unloads Ultra Light Tactical Vehicle from MV-22B Osprey

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, drive an Ultra Light Tactical Vehicle during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 30, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. This exercise will certify 5th Marines to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

