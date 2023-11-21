SWOBOSS Visits San Diego Waterfront, Celebrates 30 Years of Women Serving on Combatant Ships

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Nov. 30, 2023) Capt. Andria Slough (left), Rear Adm. Yvette Davids (center) and Master Chief Jorrel Reich cut a decorated cake during a ceremony honoring 30 years of women serving on combatant ships onboard amphibious landing dock ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). On Nov. 30, 1993, Congress repealed Title 10 U.S.C. Section 6015, which had previously barred women from combatant ships, preventing mixed-sex crews and situations where women would be at risk of hostile fire, capture, or direct combat. This decision was made following the First Gulf War, in which females were subjected to the front lines. On March 7, 1994, the Navy issued the first orders for women to be assigned aboard a combatant ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)

