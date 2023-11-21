Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging Sabre - GPS Jamming [Image 2 of 2]

    Forging Sabre - GPS Jamming

    MOUNTAIN HOME, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    124th Fighter Wing

    A high power GPS jammer operates to provide aircraft denial of GPS capablities at the Mountain Home Range Complex, Sept. 27, 2023. The equipment is used for various exercises to include the Singaporean led Forging Sabre exercise. (Courtesy photo by 266th Range Squadron)

    Idaho Air National Guard
    266th Range Squadron
    forging sabre
    GPS jammer

