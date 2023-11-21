A high power GPS jammer operates to provide aircraft denial of GPS capablities at the Mountain Home Range Complex, Sept. 27, 2023. The equipment is used for various exercises to include the Singaporean led Forging Sabre exercise. (Courtesy photo by 266th Range Squadron)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 15:02
|Photo ID:
|8144174
|VIRIN:
|230927-F-IM874-9327
|Resolution:
|3024x2268
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging Sabre - GPS Jamming [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT