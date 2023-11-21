Forging Sabre - GPS Jamming

Three pieces of Air Force jamming equipment sit on display at the 266th Range Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sept. 27, 2023. From left to right, pictured is the high power GPS jammer, the single beam track jammer, and the low power GPS jammer. (Courtesy photo by 266th Range Squadron)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 15:02
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME, ID, US
