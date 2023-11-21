Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW chaplain bridges gap between generations [Image 3 of 3]

    6th ARW chaplain bridges gap between generations

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron patch is shown during a leadership bootcamp at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 29, 2023. The course focused on four main topics of interest: understanding Generation Z Airmen, the difference between good and toxic leadership, subconscious bias and emotional intelligence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 13:14
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Leadership
    MacDill AFB
    Air Force
    Chaplain
    follow through
    Gen Z

