6th ARW chaplain bridges gap between generations

U.S. Air Force Capt. James Whitfield, 6th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, leads a group discussion during a leadership bootcamp at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 29, 2023. The course focused on four main topics of interest: understanding Generation Z Airmen, the difference between good and toxic leadership, subconscious bias and emotional intelligence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

Date Taken: 11.29.2023
Location: TAMPA, FL, US
by A1C Zachary Foster