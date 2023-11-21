U.S. Air Force Capt. James Whitfield, 6th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, leads a group discussion during a leadership bootcamp at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 29, 2023. The course focused on four main topics of interest: understanding Generation Z Airmen, the difference between good and toxic leadership, subconscious bias and emotional intelligence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 13:14
|Photo ID:
|8144055
|VIRIN:
|231129-F-IA158-1026
|Resolution:
|6736x4491
|Size:
|19.97 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th ARW chaplain bridges gap between generations [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
6th ARW chaplain bridges gap between generations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT