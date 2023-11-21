Col. Paul T Krattiger, 1st Armored Division’s Deputy Commanding Officer of Support, sits on stage alongside El Paso City leaders during the WinterFest tree lighting event held at San Jacinto Square, El Paso, Texas, Nov. 18, 2023. This event is an El Paso tradition that Fort Bliss participates in every year, highlighting the great relationship between the City of El Paso and Fort Bliss. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Poleski)

