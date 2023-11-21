Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WinterFest

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Spc. David Poleski 

    1st Armored Division

    Col. Paul T Krattiger, 1st Armored Division’s deputy commanding officer of support, answers questions during an interview with KTSM-TV hosts during the WinterFest tree lighting event held at San Jacinto Square, El Paso, Texas, Nov. 18, 2023. This event is an El Paso tradition that Fort Bliss participates in every year, highlighting the great relationship between the City of El Paso and Fort Bliss. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Poleski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    U.S. Army
    WinterFest

