    Vandenberg Commander Hosts Town Hall [Image 3 of 3]

    Vandenberg Commander Hosts Town Hall

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks to base members at a Team V Town Hall at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023. The Town Hall consisted of updates on quality-of-life improvements on the installation from a variety of representatives, ranging from Balfour Beatty Communities, Army and Air Force Exchanges Services, and the 30th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

