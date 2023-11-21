Vandenberg Commander Hosts Town Hall

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks to base members at a Team V Town Hall at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023. The Town Hall consisted of updates on quality-of-life improvements on the installation from a variety of representatives, ranging from Balfour Beatty Communities, Army and Air Force Exchanges Services, and the 30th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

