Patrons Shopped ‘til they Dropped at the NEX

NEX locations around the world opened their doors to patrons over the Navy Blue Holiday weekend. Santa Claus and Dot and Dash also stopped by to greet shoppers. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 11.24.2023 Location: DJIBOUTI, ZA