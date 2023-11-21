NY National Guard Soldiers Volunteer to Load Trees for Troops

Volunteers pass a tree to New York Army National Guard Sgt. Jordan Simpson, a recruiter assigned to Company B, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, and Pfc. Jaydon Hickey, a recruiting assistant assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, onto a FedEx truck during the annual Trees for Troops loadup event in Ballston Spa, New York, November 28, 2023. The event has been hosted at Ellms Tree Farm for the last 19 years, sent 131 donated trees to military installations around the world for the holidays, including Fort Drum, Fort Hamilton, and West Point here in New York. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther.

