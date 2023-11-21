Volunteers pass a tree to New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Moseman, a recruiter assigned to Company B, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, onto a FedEx truck during the annual Trees for Troops loadup event in Ballston Spa, New York, November 28, 2023. The event has been hosted at Ellms Tree Farm for the last 19 years, sent 131 donated trees to military installations around the world for the holidays, including Fort Drum, Fort Hamilton, and West Point here in New York. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 10:52 Photo ID: 8142129 VIRIN: 231128-Z-IC052-1265 Resolution: 1555x2048 Size: 574.42 KB Location: BALLSTON SPA, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY National Guard Soldiers Volunteer to Load Trees for Troops [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Matthew Gunther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.