Dr. Giovanni Da Pozzo, Udine-Pordenone Chamber of Commerce president, and his deputy, Hon. Michelangelo Agrusti, present U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, with the “Excellence Plaque” for the “Economy and Development 2023” at Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 27, 2023. The award is a symbol of the strong partnership and friendship between the communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Monica Del Rizzo)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 04:06
|Photo ID:
|8141674
|VIRIN:
|231127-F-F3254-1003
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|166.92 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st FW presented excellence plaque [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT