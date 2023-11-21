31st FW presented excellence plaque

Dr. Giovanni Da Pozzo, Udine-Pordenone Chamber of Commerce president, and his deputy, Hon. Michelangelo Agrusti, present U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, with the “Excellence Plaque” for the “Economy and Development 2023” at Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 27, 2023. The award is the result of the healthy relationship the 31st FW has with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Monica Del Rizzo)

