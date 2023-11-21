Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW presented excellence plaque [Image 2 of 4]

    31st FW presented excellence plaque

    ITALY

    11.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Giovanni Da Pozzo, Udine-Pordenone Chamber of Commerce president, and his deputy, Hon. Michelangelo Agrusti, present U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, with the “Excellence Plaque” for the “Economy and Development 2023” at Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 27, 2023. The award is the result of the healthy relationship the 31st FW has with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Monica Del Rizzo)

    TAGS

    italy
    excellence award
    community
    partnership

