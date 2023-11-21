Shoppers peruse the tables for treasures at a rummage sale put on by a local animal shelter Nov. 26, 2023 in Heinsberg, Germany. The shelter uses its proceeds to care for up to 40 dogs, 100 cats, and many rabbits in their facility. (Photo by Jacqueline Sangen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 01:22 Photo ID: 8141529 VIRIN: 231126-A-A0949-6667 Resolution: 2969x2094 Size: 1.65 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Benelux Spotlight: Jacqueline Sangen [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.