Jacqueline Sangen, USAG Benelux-Brunssum Budget Analyst, volunteers her time at a rummage sale put on by a local animal shelter Nov. 26, 2023 in Heinsberg, Germany. The shelter uses its proceeds to care for up to 40 dogs, 100 cats, and many rabbits in their facility. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 01:22 Photo ID: 8141530 VIRIN: 231126-A-A0949-8713 Resolution: 2978x3010 Size: 1.79 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Benelux Spotlight: Jacqueline Sangen [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.