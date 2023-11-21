Airmen from the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing conduct repairs on an F-15C Eagle Nov. 16, 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 00:05
|Photo ID:
|8141494
|VIRIN:
|231116-Z-VM449-1109
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.67 MB
|Location:
|FRESNO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 144th Fighter Wing deployed to Kadena Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Charles Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
144th FW provides Theater Security in Indo-Pacific
