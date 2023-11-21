Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    144th Fighter Wing deployed to Kadena Air Base

    144th Fighter Wing deployed to Kadena Air Base

    FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Vaughn 

    144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing prepare an F-15C Eagle for the afternoon launch Nov. 16, 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 00:07
    This work, 144th Fighter Wing deployed to Kadena Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Charles Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    144th FW provides Theater Security in Indo-Pacific

    TSP
    F-15C
    144th Fighter Wing

