Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew on patrol off Papua New Guinea [Image 3 of 3]

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew on patrol off Papua New Guinea

    CORAL SEA

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Ensign Peyton Phillips at the helm of USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) in the Coral Sea off Papua New Guinea on Aug. 23, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard was in Papua New Guinea at the invitation of the PNG government to join their lead in maritime operations to combat illegal fishing and safeguard marine resources following the recent signing and ratification of a bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement between the United States and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 22:13
    Photo ID: 8141475
    VIRIN: 230825-G-IA651-2242
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew on patrol off Papua New Guinea [Image 3 of 3], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard conducts fisheries observations off Papua New Guinea
    USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) conducts training
    USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew on patrol off Papua New Guinea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Beyond borders and boundaries: Embracing adaptation and teamwork with Ensign Peyton Phillips

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coral Sea
    Papua New Guinea
    WPC 1139
    CG at Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT