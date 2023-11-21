USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) conducts training

Ensign Peyton Phillips pull starts a dewatering pump during training aboard USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) in the Coral Sea off Papua New Guinea on Aug. 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard was in Papua New Guinea at the invitation of the PNG government to join their lead in maritime operations to combat illegal fishing and safeguard marine resources following the recent signing and ratification of a bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement between the United States and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

