    Firefighting at Farrier Firefighting School [Image 3 of 3]

    Firefighting at Farrier Firefighting School

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Garas 

    NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 17, 2023) Sailors from Navy Reserve U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet Public Affairs and other commands walk to fire simulators during a general shipboard firefighting training course at the Farrier Firefighting School on Naval Station Norfolk. Students at the school build on the fundamentals they learned at Recruit Training Command in order to maintain familiarization with firefighting and damage control. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Garas)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    school
    Navy Reserve
    firefighting

