NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 17, 2023) Sailors from Navy Reserve U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet Public Affairs and other commands await for further instruction during a general shipboard firefighting training course at the Farrier Firefighting School on Naval Station Norfolk. Students at the school build on the fundamentals they learned at Recruit Training Command in order to maintain familiarization with firefighting and damage control. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Garas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 19:02 Photo ID: 8141293 VIRIN: 231117-N-KA273-1002 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 251.08 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Firefighting at Farrier Firefighting School [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Caitlin Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.