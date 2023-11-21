Col. Johannie San Miguel, left, the commander of the 48th Chemical Brigade, Mrs. Josefina Baird, center, the wife of the out-going command sergeant major, and Command Sgt. Maj. Chesley L. Baird, right, the out-going command sergeant major of the 48th Chemical Brigade, pose for a portrait during the change of responsibility ceremony at the Mission Training Complex on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023. Change of responsibility ceremonies show the transition of responsibility from one command sergeant major to another.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Julian A. Winston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 17:24 Photo ID: 8141213 VIRIN: 231128-A-XN888-1006 Resolution: 2802x1868 Size: 244.37 KB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 48th Chemical Brigade holds a Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.