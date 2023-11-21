Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 48th Chemical Brigade holds a Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    The 48th Chemical Brigade holds a Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Julian Winston 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Johannie San Miguel, left, the commander of the 48th Chemical Brigade, Mrs. Josefina Baird, center, the wife of the out-going command sergeant major, and Command Sgt. Maj. Chesley L. Baird, right, the out-going command sergeant major of the 48th Chemical Brigade, pose for a portrait during the change of responsibility ceremony at the Mission Training Complex on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023. Change of responsibility ceremonies show the transition of responsibility from one command sergeant major to another.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Julian A. Winston)

