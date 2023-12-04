US Army chemical brigade welcomes new senior enlisted leader during ceremony

Photo By Pfc. Julian Winston | Command Sgt. Maj. Chesley L. Baird, the out-going command sergeant major of the 48th...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Julian Winston | Command Sgt. Maj. Chesley L. Baird, the out-going command sergeant major of the 48th Chemical Brigade, passes the guidon to Col. Johannie San Miguel, the commander of the 48th Chemical Brigade, as part of the change of responsibility ceremony at the Mission Training Complex on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023. This counts as Command Sgt. Maj. Baird's last formal act as command sergeant major of the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Julian A. Winston) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – The U.S. Army’s only active-duty chemical brigade welcomed a new command sergeant major during a ceremony on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 29.



Command Sgt. Maj. Chylander S. Cummings assumed the senior enlisted leader responsibilities for the 48th Chemical Brigade from Command Sgt. Maj. Chesley L. Baird Jr. during the change of responsibility ceremony.



Col. Johannie San Miguel, the commander of the 48th Chemical Brigade, hosted the ceremony.



The Fort Cavazos, Texas-based 48th Chemical Brigade commands four Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) battalions and 15 CBRN companies on nine bases in eight states.



The one-of-a-kind brigade supports overseas operation and civil authorities. The 48th Chemical Brigade “Spartans” are part of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, American Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



A seasoned U.S. Army Chemical Corps Solder, Baird has served across the nation and around the world, including leadership assignments in Germany and South Korea and deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.



“It has been an honor to have had the opportunity to serve this country and the Soldiers of the 48th Chemical Brigade over the past 88 months,” said Baird. “I have been fortunate to have led numerous times in this brigade having served as a first sergeant twice, a battalion command sergeant major as well as finishing my career as the brigade command sergeant major.”



Baird said he had lived and seen the Army Values every day during his nearly three decades in uniform, especially during the crucible of combat.



“Being a Soldier over the past 28 plus years, with 20 of them in sustained combat, has given me greater insight into what it truly means to be called a Soldier – sacrifice and personal courage; optimism in the face of overwhelming odds; loyalty to the Soldier to your left and right; duty and selfless service to an ideal greater than yourself; integrity in everything you do; empathetic and servant leadership; and above all respect for all,” said Baird.



“It has been an honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to serve this great nation,” said Baird. “I am very optimistic and excited for the future and what it holds.”



Born in the Choctaw Nation Hospital in Idabel, Oklahoma, Baird plans to focus on developing the next generation and giving back to the Choctaw Nation Tribe.



“My total focus of my life outside the military has to do with developing our youth mentally and physically,” said Baird, who is working on his PhD in clinic psychology and just completed his personal trainer certification. “I want to be a psychologist for our youth. I want to invest into the Choctaw Nation Tribe and further my tribe’s development.”



The incoming senior enlisted leader has served in many leadership positions throughout her 24-year career.



A native of Brooklyn, New York, Cummings was previously the command sergeant major for the Fort Cavazos-based 2nd CBRN Battalion. A former drill sergeant, Cummings has deployed to Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq.



In addition to numerous military schools, Cummings earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Ashford University as well as a master’s degree in teaching and doctoral degree in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California.



Cummings said she welcomed the opportunity to serve as the senior enlisted leader for the U.S. Army’s only active-duty chemical brigade.



“Today, I’m truly humbled and honored to assume the role as Spartan 7,” said Cummings. “As always, this journey is not one that I could have ever done alone because I stand on the shoulders of giants.”