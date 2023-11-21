Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pit Stop [Image 2 of 2]

    Pit Stop

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Brandy Ostanik-Thornton 

    MEDDAC-AK

    Saylor Frare, 3, and her pit crew, Sabrina and Staff Sgt. James Frare with Bravo Company, 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, 11th Airborne Divsion, enjoy their first Boo to the Flu at Bassett Army Community Hospital October 31.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 15:11
    Photo ID: 8141083
    VIRIN: 231031-A-HM783-1096
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 845.38 KB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pit Stop [Image 2 of 2], by Brandy Ostanik-Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Follow the Yellow Brick Road
    Pit Stop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Wainwright

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Ft. Wainwright
    MEDDAC-AK
    Bassett ACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT