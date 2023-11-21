Saylor Frare, 3, and her pit crew, Sabrina and Staff Sgt. James Frare with Bravo Company, 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, 11th Airborne Divsion, enjoy their first Boo to the Flu at Bassett Army Community Hospital October 31.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 15:11
|Photo ID:
|8141083
|VIRIN:
|231031-A-HM783-1096
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|845.38 KB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pit Stop [Image 2 of 2], by Brandy Ostanik-Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT