Follow the Yellow Brick Road

Members of the medical surgical unit at Bassett Army Community Hospital present a Wizard of Oz theme for over 1,800 trick-or-treaters during the 10th Annual Boo to the Flu, a Medical Department Activity event.
|10.31.2023
|11.28.2023 15:11
|8141078
|231031-A-HM783-9587
|4032x3024
|2.64 MB
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|1
|0
