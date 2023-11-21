Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Follow the Yellow Brick Road [Image 1 of 2]

    Follow the Yellow Brick Road

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Brandy Ostanik-Thornton 

    MEDDAC-AK

    Members of the medical surgical unit at Bassett Army Community Hospital present a Wizard of Oz theme for over 1,800 trick-or-treaters during the 10th Annual Boo to the Flu, a Medical Department Activity event.

    Follow the Yellow Brick Road
    Fort Wainwright

    Alaska
    Healthcare
    Ft. Wainwright
    DHA
    MEDDAC-AK
    Bassett ACH

