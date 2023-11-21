Col. Christopher E. Sedlacek, 302nd Airlift Wing commander, addresses the audience during an assumption of command ceremony Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Summit Center, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Lt. Col. Michael Spaulding, former 913th Maintenance Squadron commander, assumed command of the 302 MXG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|02.05.2023
|11.28.2023 11:44
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
302nd Maintenance Group receives new commander
