    302nd Maintenance Group receives new commander [Image 2 of 3]

    302nd Maintenance Group receives new commander

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Michael P. Spaulding, 302nd Maintenance Group commander, addresses the crowd shortly after assuming command of the 302 MXG during a ceremony Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Summit Center, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The 302 MXG's mission is to maintain mission readiness of the eight C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 302nd Airlift Wing to ensure the wing's support of tactical airlift and airdrop missions, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System support missions and the Aeromedical Evacuation mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 11:44
    Photo ID: 8140801
    VIRIN: 230205-F-ZJ473-1002
    Resolution: 6128x4085
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    command
    air force reserve
    aircraft
    maintenance
    c130

