302nd Maintenance Group receives new commander

Lt. Col. Michael P. Spaulding, 302nd Maintenance Group commander, addresses the crowd shortly after assuming command of the 302 MXG during a ceremony Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Summit Center, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The 302 MXG's mission is to maintain mission readiness of the eight C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 302nd Airlift Wing to ensure the wing's support of tactical airlift and airdrop missions, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System support missions and the Aeromedical Evacuation mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

