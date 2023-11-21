Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shark Tank meets true grit: Picatinny Arsenal holds special Veteran's Day guest speaking event [Image 2 of 4]

    Shark Tank meets true grit: Picatinny Arsenal holds special Veteran's Day guest speaking event

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Picatinny Arsenal

    Top Center - Brig. Gen. John T. Reim, Picatinny Arsenal Senior Command and Joint Program Executive Officer for Armaments and Ammunition speaks with Matt Higgins (right blue suit) and his staff during a visit to Picatinny Arsenal, Nov. 8. (U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 11:39
    Photo ID: 8140783
    VIRIN: 231108-A-GY890-1008
    Resolution: 1200x857
    Size: 271.81 KB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shark Tank meets true grit: Picatinny Arsenal holds special Veteran's Day guest speaking event [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shark Tank meets true grit: Picatinny Arsenal holds special Veteran's Day guest speaking event
    Shark Tank meets true grit: Picatinny Arsenal holds special Veteran's Day guest speaking event
    Shark Tank meets true grit: Picatinny Arsenal holds special Veteran's Day guest speaking event
    Shark Tank meets true grit: Picatinny Arsenal holds special Veteran's Day guest speaking event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shark Tank meets true grit: Picatinny Arsenal holds special Veteran's Day guest speaking event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shark Tank
    Picatinny Arsenal
    Picatinny

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT