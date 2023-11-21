Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSD Kathleen Hicks visits the Liberty Wing [Image 5 of 7]

    DSD Kathleen Hicks visits the Liberty Wing

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks speaks with Liberty Wing Airmen during a visit to RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 28, 2023. While on base, Hicks saw demonstrations of U.S. capabilities to include expeditionary communications demonstrations and novel medical procedures developed to provide enhanced care for warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    visit
    DSD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks

