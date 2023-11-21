DSD Kathleen Hicks visits the Liberty Wing

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks speaks with Liberty Wing Airmen during a visit to RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 28, 2023. While on base, Hicks saw demonstrations of U.S. capabilities to include expeditionary communications demonstrations and novel medical procedures developed to provide enhanced care for warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

Date Taken: 11.28.2023